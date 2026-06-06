Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Roper Technologies worth $328,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $921,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $332.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $576.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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