Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Insulet worth $218,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.04.

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Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.90. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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