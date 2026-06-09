Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,287,431 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,287,431 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Crown Castle worth $124,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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