Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,659 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $90,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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