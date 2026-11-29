Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 672,923 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $266,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela Stephens sold 9,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,824,202.20. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,766.05. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is currently 84.40%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. NASDAQ: KDP is a beverage company that operates across coffee and packaged beverages. Its portfolio includes soft drinks, flavored waters, juices, juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports and energy beverages, and mixers, as well as single-serve coffee brewing systems and pods. The company’s brands include Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, 7UP, A&W, Mott’s, Bai, CORE Hydration and Venom, among others.

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