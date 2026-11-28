Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,650 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 688,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of TE Connectivity worth $474,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 126 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 128 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $217.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.45 and a 200-day moving average of $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions. Its products include connectors, sensors, terminals, relays, antennas, and wire and cable assemblies used to transfer data, power, and signals. The company serves customers in industries including automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, medical technology, energy, and communications. Its products are used in applications ranging from vehicles and factory systems to medical devices and data infrastructure.

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