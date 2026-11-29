Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 738,681 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $239,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James T. Borello RIA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Get PEG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph LaRossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $153,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 276,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,349,443.20. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PEG opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.19 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 14.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is an energy company headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. Its principal subsidiary, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is a regulated utility that distributes electricity and natural gas to customers in New Jersey and provides related energy-efficiency programs. Through its generation business, PSEG owns and operates nuclear power facilities in New Jersey, including the Salem and Hope Creek generating stations. The company's activities also include energy services and investments in clean energy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Service Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Service Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report