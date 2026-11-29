Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 805,814 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of CMS Energy worth $254,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 126.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised CMS Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $71.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 81.43%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is a Michigan-based energy company whose principal business is regulated utility service through its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. Consumers Energy provides electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The company also develops and operates energy resources through NorthStar Clean Energy, its non-utility business. Its activities include renewable power generation and other energy projects for customers and markets. CMS Energy was established in 1987 as a holding company.

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