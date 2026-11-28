Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624,188 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 891,265 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $591,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,611,995 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,659,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,939 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,461,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,553,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $255,325,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a Houston-based midstream energy partnership that gathers, processes, transports, stores and exports energy-related products. Its operations support producers and customers across the natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, refined products and petrochemical industries. The partnership's infrastructure includes pipelines, natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionators, storage facilities and marine terminals. These assets connect production areas with refineries, petrochemical facilities and domestic and international markets, with a significant presence along the U.S. Gulf Coast and in other major energy-producing regions.

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