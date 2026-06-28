Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,258,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,326.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,231.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.28. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,513.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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