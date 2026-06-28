Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $402.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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