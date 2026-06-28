Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,853 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSCI said it will acquire climate-risk data and analytics provider First Street for $120 million in cash, expanding its physical climate-risk capabilities and adding property-level and geospatial data tools that could strengthen its long-term product offering. MSCI to acquire climate risk data company First Street

MSCI said it will acquire climate-risk data and analytics provider First Street for $120 million in cash, expanding its physical climate-risk capabilities and adding property-level and geospatial data tools that could strengthen its long-term product offering. Neutral Sentiment: MSCI also drew attention for its role in ongoing index classification debates, with new coverage focused on South Korea’s market status and why MSCI still considers it an emerging market. These articles are more about MSCI’s benchmark methodology and may support the company’s visibility, but they are not a direct earnings driver. South Korea Has the World’s Hottest Stock Market: Why Does MSCI Still Call It ‘Emerging’?

MSCI also drew attention for its role in ongoing index classification debates, with new coverage focused on South Korea’s market status and why MSCI still considers it an emerging market. These articles are more about MSCI’s benchmark methodology and may support the company’s visibility, but they are not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell as investors weighed whether the First Street deal will deliver enough near-term return on investment, especially amid broader weakness in growth and market-data names. The move came despite MSCI’s recent quarter showing solid revenue and run-rate growth, suggesting the decline is more sentiment- and valuation-driven than tied to a fundamental miss. MSCI slides as investors weigh new acquisition against broader growth-stock pressure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $697.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $556.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.37. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here