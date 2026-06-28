Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 8.5%

TXN stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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