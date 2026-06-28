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Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 12,220 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Fortinet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its Fortinet stake by 58.8% in the first quarter, buying 12,220 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 33,000 shares worth about $2.7 million.
  • Fortinet reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 20.1% year over year, and the company also issued Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance.
  • Despite several recent price-target increases, Wall Street remains cautious overall: Fortinet has an average “Hold” rating and an average price target of $107.77, even as the stock traded near its 52-week high.
  • Interested in Fortinet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9%

FTNT opened at $151.35 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Fortinet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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