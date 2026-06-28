Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company's stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $4,254,831.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $36,705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,917,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,082,841.05. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,005,339 shares of company stock valued at $273,061,091. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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