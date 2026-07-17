Goodman Financial Corp Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,915 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,686,000. American Water Works makes up about 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.06% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,452,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $335,542,000 after purchasing an additional 249,504 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Key Stories Impacting American Water Works

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About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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