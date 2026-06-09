Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 100,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 2.1% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, President Capital reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average is $306.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Article Title

The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Article Title

Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading lower despite the positive news, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reacting to broader market moves rather than a fresh operational setback at GE Aerospace. Article Title

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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