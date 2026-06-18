Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,032 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $74,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.0%

TSLA stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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