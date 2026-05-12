Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Holdings Boosted by Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,510 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 439,510 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 1.5% of Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd's holdings in Grab were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 597,356 shares of the company's stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Grab by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 772,503 shares of the company's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 210,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383,899 shares of the company's stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 240,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Get Grab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Grab

In other news, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 425,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,710.24. This trade represents a 48.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,145,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,250,085.60. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,077. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. China Renaissance upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grab wasn't on the list.

While Grab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here