Grace & White Inc. NY Takes $4.91 Million Position in Beacon Financial Corporation $BBT

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of Beacon Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Beacon Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company's stock.

Get Beacon Financial alerts: Sign Up

Beacon Financial Stock Down 0.0%

BBT stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Beacon Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Beacon Financial had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Financial news, insider Michael W. Mccurdy sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $538,016.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $793,227.20. This trade represents a 40.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Beacon Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Beacon Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Beacon Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Beacon Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Financial

Beacon Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Beacon Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beacon Financial wasn't on the list.

While Beacon Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here