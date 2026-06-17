Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 13,008 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,408 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1%

HD opened at $336.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average of $346.83. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here