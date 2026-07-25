Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 245.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,490 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 763.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company's stock.

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Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 16,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $211,784.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 483,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,201,739.74. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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