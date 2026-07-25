Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 31,079 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,099 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 5,373 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HQY opened at $94.64 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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