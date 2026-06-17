Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,852 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of WillScot worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in WillScot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WillScot by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company's stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,872 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other WillScot news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 414,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

WSC stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is presently -73.68%.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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