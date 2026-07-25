Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,103 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JFrog worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,525 shares of the company's stock worth $99,157,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in JFrog by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 193,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $478,837.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,755,936.02. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,538,338 shares in the company, valued at $548,295,462. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here