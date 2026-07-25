Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 1,943.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 54.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.67.

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Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $139.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $148.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.99. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.27 and a 12-month high of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $308.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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