Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $968.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $996.99 and its 200-day moving average is $806.32.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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