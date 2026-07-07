Grange Capital LLC Purchases 4,575 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Grange Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.7% of Grange Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grange Capital LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $357.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average is $201.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.17. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.06, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $317.78.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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