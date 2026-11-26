Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA - Free Report) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,300 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.62% of Granite Construction worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,981,156 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $229,636,000 after buying an additional 661,020 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,508,004. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,747 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 39.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,163 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael Tatusko sold 1,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $232,855.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,344,950.98. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:GVA opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Granite Construction's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Granite Construction's dividend payout ratio is -8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GVA

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a civil infrastructure contractor and construction materials producer headquartered in Watsonville, California. Founded in 1922, the company serves public and private customers across the United States, with a long-standing presence in the western U.S. Its construction business plans and builds infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, airports, rail and transit facilities, water and wastewater systems, and other public works. Granite also provides related services such as site preparation, grading, and underground utility construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA - Free Report).

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