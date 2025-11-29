Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acushnet $GOLF

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 195,792 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Acushnet worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company's stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,963 shares of the company's stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company's stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Acushnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,596,458.36. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $1,693,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,667.96. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,311 over the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GOLF opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $657.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 8.80%.Acushnet's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Acushnet's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

