Graphene Investments SAS Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,896,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,754,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,286,000 after buying an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,599,000 after buying an additional 96,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,657,000 after buying an additional 188,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here