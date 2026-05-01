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Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Graphic Packaging logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 86.1% in Q4, adding 196,894 shares to hold 425,533 shares worth about $6.41 million (roughly 0.14% of the company).
  • CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 44,278 shares at $11.32 on March 4 (≈$501,227), raising insider ownership to about 1.41%.
  • Graphic Packaging pays a quarterly dividend of $0.11 (annualized $0.44) for a ~4.6% yield; the stock trades near $9.52 (52‑week range $8.78–$23.76) and has an average analyst "Reduce" rating with a consensus target of $13.73.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Graphic Packaging.

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 196,894 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $9.52 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 44,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,226.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,278 shares in the company, valued at $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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