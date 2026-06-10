Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,575 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $51,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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More Graphic Packaging News

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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