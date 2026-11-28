Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,729,000. Genmab A/S makes up approximately 4.5% of Great Point Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Genmab A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,225,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 469,117 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 102,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,219,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 282,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

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Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antibody-based medicines, primarily for cancer and other serious diseases. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company also has operations in the United States and Europe. Genmab's research draws on antibody-engineering platforms, including DuoBody, which is designed to create bispecific antibodies. Its medicines and development programs address a range of targets and treatment approaches, including immune-cell engagement and antibody-drug conjugates.

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