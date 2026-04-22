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Greenleaf Trust Has $107.01 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Greenleaf Trust trimmed its NVIDIA stake by 1.5% in Q4 to 573,769 shares, a position worth about $107.01 million that represents 1.0% of its holdings and is its eighth largest holding.
  • Insider selling has been notable: CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares and director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares on March 20, with insiders selling 953,976 shares (~$171.17 million) over the past 90 days (insiders now own 4.17%).
  • NVIDIA beat estimates last quarter with EPS $1.62 vs. $1.54 and revenue $68.13 billion (+73.2% y/y), and analysts remain largely bullish—the consensus is a "Buy" with an average price target around $275.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,769 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenleaf Trust's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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