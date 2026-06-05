Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,204 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.8%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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