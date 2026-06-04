Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Oracle by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $663.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. TheStreet article

Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Reuters article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Yahoo Finance article

Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Barchart article

There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Negative Sentiment: Oracle has been slipping on concerns that the company’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending could pressure near-term profitability before the June 10 report. Invezz article

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.62.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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