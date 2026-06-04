Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 701.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after buying an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $315.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.89. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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