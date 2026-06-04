Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New $21.72 Million Investment in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 338,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,720,000. Life360 makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Life360 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 824.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,663.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 22,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 914 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Life360 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.62.

Life360 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life360 this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life360 news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 2,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $122,844.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 309,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,011,394.63. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,250,679.69. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,416 shares of company stock worth $3,696,121. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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