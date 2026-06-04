Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 3,616 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 574.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.0%

TSLA stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $394.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. China Renaissance cut their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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