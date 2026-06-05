Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,975 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Down 3.0%

QCOM opened at $242.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into AI inference , data center , automotive , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted Primax Electronics is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Article Title

Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into , , , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Article Title

Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Article Title

Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: A separate Zacks analysis warned that Qualcomm is facing margin pressure and soft smartphone demand, with its core handset business still a major earnings driver and therefore a source of near-term risk. Article Title

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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