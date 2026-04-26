Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,622 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $344.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.84 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $309.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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