Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3,002.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Tesla by 132.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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