Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,796 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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