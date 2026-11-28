Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000,612 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $231,026,000. Eldorado Gold makes up approximately 7.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,637,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 898,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 369,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.57.

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Eldorado Gold Trading Up 10.1%

NYSE:EGO opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $511.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.90 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0750 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company explores for, develops and operates mineral properties, with gold as its primary product and silver, copper, lead and zinc produced or contained in some of its deposits. Eldorado's operations and development projects span Canada, Türkiye and Greece. Its portfolio includes the Lamaque complex in Québec and the Kışladağ and Efemçukuru mines in Türkiye, as well as the Olympias mine and Skouries copper-gold project in Greece.

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