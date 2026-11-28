Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,752 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $32,467,000. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,566,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $321,402,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,930 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $295,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $99,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,752 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $70.79 and a 52 week high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Wynn Resorts's payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts. Its properties combine casino gaming with hotel accommodations, restaurants, retail, entertainment, spa services and convention facilities. Founded in 2002, the company operates resorts in Las Vegas and Macau, including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. It also operates Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. Craig Billings has served as Wynn Resorts' chief executive officer since 2022. The company's business focuses on hospitality and gaming, with its resorts serving leisure and business travelers across the United States and Macau.

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