Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,830 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,493,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $605,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,837 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KGI Securities restated a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here