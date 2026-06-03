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Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.53 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Greenwich Wealth Management opened a new position in Robinhood Markets, buying 48,922 shares worth about $5.53 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Robinhood’s stock was down 2.8% to $88.16, even after reporting quarterly revenue growth of 15.1% year over year. The company slightly missed earnings and revenue expectations in its latest results.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on HOOD, with 19 Buy ratings and an average price target of $105.96, though some firms have recently trimmed targets or turned more cautious.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 550,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,191,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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