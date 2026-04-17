Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,279.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,688 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 58,144 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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