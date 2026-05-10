Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys New Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.11% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,187,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,788,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,955 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,415,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,628,201.10. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVLV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.82. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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